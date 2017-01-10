Detrick Mostella dismissed from Vols basketball team

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Junior guard Detrick Mostella has been dismissed from the University of Tennessee men’s basketball program.

A release from the university Tuesday night says head coach Rick Barnes dismissed Mostella for not living up to the team’s standards.

“I’ve always been very clear about the standards that members of this program will be held to,” Barnes said. “Those standards are very high, and Detrick unfortunately has not lived up to them.”

Mostella appeared in 80 career games, making 95 three-pointers. He was averaging a career best 10.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season.