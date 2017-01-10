Cocke County family mourns soldier recently killed

Department of Defense investigating death of Sgt. Bradley Carter

laura-halm By Published:
Sgt. Bradley Carter (source: Facebook/family)
Sgt. Bradley Carter (source: Facebook/family)

NEWPORT (WATE) – Family is mourning the loss of a Cocke County soldier who was recently killed. Few details have been released, but Sgt. Bradley Carter is originally from Newport and was stationed in Washington state when he died.

Carter was young and loved by family members who have been sharing photo collages on social media to honor his life.

The Department of Defense says they are investigating, but has not released anything else about his death. Carter was a graduate of Cocke County High School, attended ETSU and has served in the Army for years.

Sgt. Bradley Carter (source: Facebook/family)
Sgt. Bradley Carter (source: Facebook/family)

Cocke County Veterans Service Officer Michael Barnes says he was never able to meet Carter, but because Newport is small, a loss of this magnitude touches many.

“Anytime we lose someone in the community, a veteran, very heartbreaking,” he said.

Barnes served in the Marine Corps for 23 years and says he can share in the Carter family’s sorrow.

Sgt. Bradley Carter (source: Facebook/family)
Sgt. Bradley Carter (source: Facebook/family)

“My mother always dreaded that, if she saw a government vehicle it just gave her the creeps. She would tell me that throughout my military career,” said Barnes.

While this East Tennessee community grieves for a man who sacrificed so much, there’s the reminder that now is when Sgt. Carter’s family needs to be lifted up.

“We just pray for his family and we’re here to help,” added Barnes.

