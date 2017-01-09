VIDEO: Sevier deputies want to ID suspects in theft, forgery case

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people seen in surveillance video as part of a theft and forgery case.

The video was taken on December 18 at the Kroger on Winfield Dunn Parkway. Deputies say they believe the woman seen in the video is forging stolen checks. They aren’t sure how the man seen in the video is connected with the case.

Two separate incidents at that location on that date are under investigation. Officials want to identify the people in the video for possible charges.

Anyone with information should call Det. Ronnie Coleman at (865) 774-3912 or (865) 428-1899. Callers may remain anonymous.