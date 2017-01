MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WATE) – Bonnaroo announced Monday that U2 will be performing at the 2017 festival.

This will be the band’s first performance at a music festival in the United States.

The festival held in Manchester will announce the rest of the 2017 lineup on Wednesday. The festival will be June 8-11.

.@U2’s 1st EVER U.S. Festival show this year is on The Farm!

Full lineup & Tix drop Wed 1/11 @ 8 AM ET. Enter to win https://t.co/yy6kmbOis5 pic.twitter.com/2hwQBajVmC — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 9, 2017