NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Lottery says Saturday night’s drawing created 12,606 winning tickets across the state.

One of the largest was worth $50,000 in Hixson, Tennessee, which is just northeast of Chattanooga.

The player won by matching 4 of the 5 white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball number.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.