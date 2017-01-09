TBI still searching for persons of interest in 2015 Sevierville homicide

Related Coverage Sevierville detectives searching for persons of interest in murder investigation

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is renewing its call for help in a Sevierville homicide case from over a year ago.

Donald Lawton, 71, was badly beaten and hit with a vehicle during a robbery at the Great Smokies Flea Market just off Exit 407 on December 20, 2015. He later died from his injuries.

Surveillance video from the business shows a man and woman who have been identified as person of interest in the case. The TBI was also able to create a composite sketch of the female suspect.

No one has been arrested in this case and the TBI is urging anyone with information on the people in the video, or the case in general, to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.