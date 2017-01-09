Seiver County fire survivors may be eligible for vehicle assistance

Related Coverage Free legal assistance for Sevier County fire survivors

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Damaged or destroyed vehicles belonging to Sevier County wildfire survivors may be able to be repaired or replaced.

FEMA says survivors may be eligible for federal assistance if:

The damaged vehicle must have complied with applicable state laws regarding title, vehicle registration and insurance requirements at the time of the damage.

Only those who maintain at least liability insurance will be considered to receive federal disaster assistance to repair or replace their vehicles. Liability coverage is the minimum insurance requirement for Tennessee drivers.

Survivors who have a comprehensive policy should first file a claim with their insurance company. Comprehensive policies usually pay for fire damage to a vehicle. However, federal disaster assistance may help fill the gap for those whose comprehensive insurance coverage does not pay for any or all fire-related damage costs.

Survivors must submit an itemized document showing damage to the vehicles was fire-related, in addition to a receipt, estimate or verifiable bill of the repair or replacement costs.

Survivors can apply for assistance by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA app, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585.

