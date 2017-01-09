Remote Area Medical to host free clinic in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Remote Area Medical will be providing free health services to families in February.

The organization will have a mobile medical clinic February 4-5 at the Jacob’s Building in Chilhowee Park.

“Access to medical care, particularly dental and vision, continues to be a challenge for those who cannot afford a visit to a doctor,” says Stan Brock founder of RAM. “As the climate in our nation’s health care shifts, this year we are expecting an increase in numbers of patients who will visit our medical clinic in Knoxville.”

Gates will open at 9 p.m. on Friday, February 3. Numbered tickets will be given out starting at 3 a.m. on Saturday. Treatment is first-come, first served.

For more information, visit the Remote Area Medical’s website or call 865-579-1530.