Randy Boyd leaving Haslam administration, returning to private sector

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Randy Boyd announce he is stepping down from Gov. Bill Haslam’s cabinet and returning to the private sector. The move has led some to speculate he may run for governor himself.

Boyd will resume his role as chairman of Radio Systems Corp. on February 1, the business he started in 1991. Boyd joined the administration in 2013 as a special advisor to the governor on higher education and helped create the state’s Drive to 55 initiative, Tennessee Promise and Reconnect programs and other initiatives.

As economic commissioner, Boyd established the first Division of Rural Development and co-chaired the Governor’s Rural Task Force among other programs.

“The State of Tennessee has gained so much from Randy’s service. To put it simply: without Randy, there is no Tennessee Promise or Drive to 55 or a comprehensive approach to job growth via workforce development,” Haslam said. “I will miss his energy, passion and deep commitment to bringing economic growth and success to every corner of the state, and I am grateful for everything he has done for Tennessee.”

Boyd also chairs Boyd Sports, owner of the Tennessee Smokies and Johnson City Cardinals, and tnAchieves, the non-profit program helping Tennessee Promise students with volunteer mentor support.