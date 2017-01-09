Police: Jefferson City officer dragged by car, suspect on the run

(Photo: Jefferson City Police Department)
(Photo: Jefferson City Police Department)

JEFFERSON CITY (WATE) – A woman is on the run after fleeing officers in Jefferson County Friday.

Heather Joe Johnson, 33, of New Market was approached by an officer at a Dollar General Store location around 5:12 p.m. The officer was responding to a shoplifting call at the store. Investigators say the suspect fled on foot. The suspect got into an older model white Chevrolet pickup truck and tried to drive off with the officer partially in the vehicle.

The report says the officer was dragged almost 10 feet before falling. The officer received minor injuries.

Officers made many attempts to chase the suspect, however, traffic conditions interfered. She was last seen in Hamblen County. The white Chevrolet pickup has a gray stripe down the side.

The suspect is wanted for aggravate assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, theft and evading arrest.

If anyone has information on Johnson, call The Jefferson City Police Department 865-475-200.

