New events planned for Blount County MLK Week celebration

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Three new events are planned this year as part of a weeklong celebration of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Blount County.

The traditional community worship service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, at St. John Baptist Church, 178 Bessie Harvey Avenue in Alcoa. The annual march will assemble at 12:45 p.m. on Monday, January 16, at the Martin Luther King Community Center, 209 E. Franklin Street in Alcoa. The route ends at Maryville College.

The MLK Celebration will then begin at 2 p.m. at the Clayton Center for the Arts. The keynote speaker will be Reneé Kesler, president and CEO of Beck Cultural Exchange Center in Knoxville.

During last year’s march, several parents talked about organizing age-appropriate activities about Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement for young children. As a result, there will be a family-oriented MLK Kids & Families Fair on Saturday, January 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Blount County Public Library. The fair features a variety of fun activities, educational displays and music for kids of all ages.

A community forum is scheduled for Thursday, January 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the library. A third new program, a Youth Town Hall, will be Saturday, January 14, at 7 p.m. in Westminster Hall at New Providence Baptist Church.