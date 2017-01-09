Middle Tennessee boy dies in hunting accident

WKRN staff Published:
(Courtesy: Smokey Barn News)
(Courtesy: Smokey Barn News)

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A boy died after an apparent hunting accident Sunday afternoon in Robertson County.

Smokey Barn News reports it happened in a field behind Three Feathers Hunting Preserve in Cedar Hill. Authorities were reportedly called just before 2:50 p.m. to the preserve on Smith Road.

Preliminary reports indicate a gun accidentally went off, hitting the boy in the lower abdominal area, according to Smokey Barn.

News 2 reached out to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office who confirmed they are investigating the death of a juvenile on Smith Road in Cedar Hill.

News 2 also obtained the 911 calls made after the tragic incident.One caller told dispatchers the boy, who he said was 12 years old, was shot in the mid-part of his body and was unconscious before authorities were arrived. The second caller said the boy was shot with a 20-gauge shotgun.

The child’s identity has not been released at this time. The Associated Press reports he was from Clarksville.

Three Feathers Hunting Preserve issued a statement Monday that said they are “devastated” by the accident, adding, “We ask that you keep the family of the young boy in your thoughts and prayers.”

Further details were not immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

