Knoxville woman still waiting for repairs to recalled washing machine

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Samsung recently issued a recall on millions of its top loading washing machine after the company received over 700 reports of excessive vibration on some of the washers. A Knoxville woman who has one of the recalled washers says repairs were scheduled last month, but no one showed up.

Nearly three months ago, Samsung Electronics America, in cooperation with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, announced a recall of certain washers made between March 2011 and what were then current production dates. The government says the washer’s tube vibrates excessively and nine injuries have been reported. One of the recalled washers was purchased in Knoxville.

Whenever Shanika Moon washes a load of clothes on the normal cycle, she says it make a big racket once it gets to the spin cycle.

“That’s when the washer machine will vibrate. It will be like it’s moving out. You hear the drum on the inside making like a rattling noise,” said Shanika Moon.

The tub moved so violently, Moon said she was afraid the vibration would damage the washer. After dealing with the problem for a couple of weeks last fall, she called Conn’s Appliances where she bought the machine a little more than two years ago.

“They were very quick, right on top of it. Sent one of their technicians out within three to four business days,” she said.

Conn’s told her there was a recall on the washer. She called Samsung and they confirmed that it was under recall. In October, Moon received her first message from Samsung regarding the recall. By November, the Consumer Product Safety Commission weighed in saying in this report that injuries were associated with various models of the top load washer.

Until repairs are made, Samsung told Moon to use the delicate cycle, which she’s been doing.

Then last month, an appointment was set up to finally fix the washer.

“This is a reminder that you have a Samsung washing machine repair appointment scheduled for today in the morning hours of 8 and 12 noon,” said Moon as she read the message describing her December 7 appointment. Samsung never showed up.

Her husband Shawn Moon says dealing with the delay has been stressful. He figured once the appointment was set up, the washer would be repaired quickly.

“I’m just the one paying for it and trying to, you know, trying to keep her happy. But it’s hard to do when they’re not doing what they are supposed to do,” he said.

According to information from Samsung, owners of the recalled top-load washers qualify for either a free repair with extended warranty, a rebate toward any new washing machine, or a full refund if the machine was bought within the past 30 days. Shanika Moon qualifies for either of the first two options.

“I’ve tried to be patient with them. I understand it’s a recall. I also understand we’re not the only one in the recall. But at the same time they’ve just been sending us around the bush,” she said.

WATE 6 On Your Side has sent several messages to the manufacturer, but has received no response. We encouraged Shanika Moon to call Samsung one more time. She did and a repairman is scheduled to visit her Tuesday.

Samsung’s website says the company has a network of authorized service partners to make washer repairs. It says the authorized Samsung field tech will install structural reinforcements to the washer and provide a home label kit that includes safety information.

Shankia Moon says the safety kit was supposed to be at her home before Christmas, but she never received it.