Knox County Highways Department works with schools for safety

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- Knox County School closures Monday was in response to icy and snow covered roads.

First grader at Rocky Hill Elementary, Willow West spent the day learning. She didn’t let the day off go without practicing her writing, math, and coloring.

The Knox County Highways Department responded to more than a dozen roads and streets around the county after complaints about ice. These areas were primarily those that were in the shade.

“The shady spots are the trouble spots that we’re having right now. With the sun coming out, that will activate the salt and reduce the ice on the roads,” said Brian Hubbs, Director of Highway Maintenance in Knox County.

According to Knox County Schools cancellation procedures, the only person that can make the decision to cancel school is the Superintendent of Schools. This is made under guidance of weather. School cancellation also includes school related activities.

Knox County Schools are on a two-hour delay Tuesday.