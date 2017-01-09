Kentucky woman arrested, drugs found in parking lot

LAUREL, Ky. (WATE) – A Corbin, Kentucky woman was arrested Sunday after deputies found drugs.

Martha House, 25, was found in a parking lot near West Cumberland Gap Parkway around 1:08 a.m. Investigators saw the suspect near a car in the parking lot near London and determined that she had an outstanding warrant. A K-9 alerted deputies of drugs. Six syringes, a cut straw with residue, Clonopin and Neurotin pills were found.

House faces charges for possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug, drug paraphernalia possession. She is being held at the Laurel County Detention Center.