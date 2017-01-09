Kentucky man arrested during traffic stop, drugs found

HARLAN (WATE) – A Middlesboro man was arrested in Harlan County, Kentucky after police found drugs during a traffic stop.

Investigators say Chad Nolan, 24, was stopped on Highway 119 for a traffic violation. A canine searched the car and the officer found 13-ounces of synthetic marijuana, .75-grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect faces charges for trafficking synthetic drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nolan is being held at the Harlan County Detention Center.