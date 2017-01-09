How to keep pipes from freezing, what to do when they do

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – During winter weather, pipes can freeze if the temperature drops below 32 degrees. There are tips to help prevent pipes from freezing a bursting.
- Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.
- Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to let heat in around the pipes.
- When the weather is very cold outside, run a steady stream of water from the faucet.
- Always have the heat on even if no one is home.
- Insulate your pipes using pipe insulation. Insulation can be bought at any plumbing or do-it-yourself store.