Free legal assistance for Sevier County fire survivors

A swimming pool in a motel complex shows burn marks Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Gatlinburg, Tenn., after a wildfire swept through the area Monday. Three more bodies were found in the ruins of wildfires that torched hundreds of homes and businesses in the Great Smoky Mountains area, officials said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Tennessee Emergency Manage Agency are offering free legal assistance to Sevier County wildfire survivors.

Assistance is for low-income survivors who need help with home repair contracts, counseling on landlord-tenant issues, or insurance claims (life, medical or property).

Assistance includes: securing FEMA and government benefits, replacement of wills and other legal documents, assistance with consumer protection issues and counseling on mortgage-foreclosure issues.

Survivors can contact the legal helpline at 844-435-7486 Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST. If a caller leaves a message, a volunteer attorney will get back to them. Other resources can be found on Help4TN.org website.

There will be a legal clinic on January 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Courtyard Gatlinburg at 315 Historic Nature Trail. At the event, attendees will be matched with a volunteer lawyer for free help. If a case will produce a fee, assistance will not be available and the case will be referred to a lawyer referral service.

