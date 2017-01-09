Free legal assistance for Sevier County fire survivors

Related Coverage Receive FEMA assistance: Steps Sevier County wildfire survivors can take

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Tennessee Emergency Manage Agency are offering free legal assistance to Sevier County wildfire survivors.

Assistance is for low-income survivors who need help with home repair contracts, counseling on landlord-tenant issues, or insurance claims (life, medical or property).

Assistance includes: securing FEMA and government benefits, replacement of wills and other legal documents, assistance with consumer protection issues and counseling on mortgage-foreclosure issues.

Survivors can contact the legal helpline at 844-435-7486 Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST. If a caller leaves a message, a volunteer attorney will get back to them. Other resources can be found on Help4TN.org website.

There will be a legal clinic on January 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Courtyard Gatlinburg at 315 Historic Nature Trail. At the event, attendees will be matched with a volunteer lawyer for free help. If a case will produce a fee, assistance will not be available and the case will be referred to a lawyer referral service.

