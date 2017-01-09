‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall gives WATE 6 On Your Side insights into Season 21

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – For some people, Monday nights means one thing: “The Bachelor.” Season 21 premiered last week on WATE 6 On Your Side, and just like all the former seasons, it promises to be the most dramatic yet.

Fans are anxious to see what week two holds, so we asked the Bachelor himself, Nick Viall, to see if he can provide any insight for us.

For those familiar with the show, Nick is also no stranger to it. He has been a front runner on two seasons of “The Bachelorette” and was rejected in the finales by both Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe. Also, he spent a summer on “Bachelor in Paradise,” but went home alone once again.

The question on many people’s mind is: Fourth time’s the charm?

“I think any time you put yourself out there and put yourself in a position to meet great people you have a chance at it working out,” Viall said.

So now the task of narrowing down 30 women begins, and he will see if “the one” is in the bunch.

That first night he said he was full of jitters, but then again he has been there before.

“Understanding what it was like to be in their shoes. I had done that. I knew how stressful and nerve-wracking it was, so I think my focus that night was just to make the women feel as comfortable as possible,” Viall said.

One by one the women stepped out of the limos, some with gimmicks, and then the showstopping moment when contestant Alexis walked up donning a shark costume which she is convinced is a dolphin. Any red flags there?

“It made me laugh the entire night. I think it takes a lot of moxie for someone to do something kind of courageous as coming out dressed as a shark and then add to it by claiming you’re a dolphin,” Viall said.

He did tell us there is more to Alexis than might meet the eye. Is that a hint?

Okay, so a dolphin 🐬 doesn't have gills and your costume does, so… 🦈. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Umr9weRvr0 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 3, 2017

As far as the rest of the season, he promised it will not be lacking the drama.

“Hopefully there’s a few laughs. There’s certainly going to be some drama, and there’s going to be a lot of emotions,” Viall said.

And try as we might, no spoilers were given.

“You’ll have to watch,” Viall laughed.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on WATE 6 On Your Side.