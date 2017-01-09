5 people escape West Knox County house fire

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Five people made it out safely after a house caught fire Monday night in West Knox County.

The fire was reported in a trash can in the basement of a home on Glen Echo Drive. When Rural/Metro arrived, they found heavy fire coming from three of the four sides of the house.

The cause is still under investigation, but officials think it may have been started by ashes from a fireplace put into the trash can.

The homeowner was out of town, but five others were inside the house. The right third of the house is heavily damaged, but officials say it is not a total loss.