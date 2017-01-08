Road conditions following winter weather

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – East Tennessee welcomed its first batch of winter weather, and road crews came prepared.

“For the first major winter weather event we’ve had in the year, I think things went well,” Mark Nagi, TDOT spokesperson, said. “We didn’t have that many reports of road closures or serious accidents and our crews have remained on the job ready to be called out if needed.”

TDOT spent the days leading up to the winter weather, brining roadways to make sure drivers stayed safe.

“We pretreated all our interstate roads all day on Thursday in anticipation for the winter weather to come,” said Nagi. “We didn’t get much of it on Friday but getting into Friday night and the early hours of Saturday, we certainly saw our fair share all across the region and for the most part our roadways ended up being in pretty good shape.”

Crews managed to clear the high traffic roads in a matter of hours.

“Interstates are the top priority because they’re the most heavily traveled roads,” Nagi said. “So crews worked to make sure the roads were as clear as possible as quickly as possible.”

Secondary roads told a different story. Many remained icy well into Saturday, with a number of reports of people skidding on roads or even sliding into ditches.

Naggi reminded drivers that when winter weather hits, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“If you don’t have to be on the roadways then stay off the roadways,” he said. “Think about the reason why you want to get into your car and think about if it is really necessary for me to be driving. In the event that you really have to be on the roadways, make sure you give yourself extra time to get to your destination and certainly give yourself extra braking room.”