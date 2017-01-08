No injuries reported in Strawberry Plains house fire

Strawberry Plains (WATE) – No injuries were reported in a fully-involved house fire on Blue Springs Road in Strawberry Plains, early Sunday morning.

Sammy Solomon with the New Market Volunteer Fire Department says the call came in at 3:14 a.m. and the house was already engulfed in flames.

The scene took approximately two hours to clear.

The house was wood framed and the renter and a guest was inside during the time of the fire, but both were able to get to safety uninjured.

A total of 17 firefighters responded to the scene and NMVFD received assistance from Lakeway Central Volunteer Fire Department.

The house is considered a total loss.