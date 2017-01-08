Knox County Sheriff searching for missing woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s office is searching for a missing woman. Teresa Burton, 58, was last seen around 6 P.M. at her home located on Countryside Cricle.

She is described as a white female, five feet three inches tall and about 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a grey sweater, black yoga pants and black knee high boots.

She is in need of daily medication. Knoxville Police is requesting your help to find her and bring her home safely. If you see her, or know where she may be call the Knox County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit at (865) -215-2243