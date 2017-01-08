GREAT VIDEO: Karns Fire Department responds to Mutual Aid call

The video was uploaded by Karns Firefighters Local 4900. Skip ahead to 2:56 to see GoPro video.

CLAXTON (WATE) – Karns Fire Department responded to two Mutual Aid assignments within an hour of each other at the request of the Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, Saturday night.

The first call came in shortly after 4 A.M. for a house fire on Foust Carney Rd. in the Claxton community. Karns Fire Engine 421 arrived on the scene and assisted with fire suppression operations.

Then, Approximately and hour later, Anderson County dispatch received a report of a second house fire within Claxton Volunteer Fire Department’s jurisdiction at Mountain Vista Rd. Due to all of Claxton VFD resources committed to the incident on Foust Carney Rd., Claxton requested a response from the Karns Fire Department and the Rural Metro Fire Department.

After first responders arrived on the scene, they reported a fully involved small single-story residential structure with neighboring houses threatened by the fire. As crews were deploying attack lines for exposure protection a bystander approached them and said they saw the resident was seen re-entering the structure to recover belongings but was never seen exiting the structure. Karns Fire Department says they transitioned into rescue mode and entered the structure looking for the resident. After an 8-minute search firefighters had to exit the structure due to the fire conditions and were unable to locate a victim.