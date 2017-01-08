Crews respond to Strawberry Plains housefire

House fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Strawberry Plains just after 3 A.M Sunday.

The home on Blue Springs Road was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Two people were inside when it started.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident. Firefighters say they do not know the cause of the fire at this time, but an investigation is underway.

These photos were submitted to the WATE 6 On Your Side Newsroom by Sammy Solomon.

