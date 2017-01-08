Cold weather check leads police to runaway staying with registered sex offender

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While conducting cold weather checks, Metro police said a runaway teen was found staying with a registered sex offender at a homeless camp site.

According to a police affidavit, officers reportedly saw the 17-year-old girl run from Orlando Hobson’s tent on Friday at Murfreesboro Pike and Millwood Drive.

Police said the teenage girl is a runaway from the Department of Children’s Services.

An affidavit states that Hobson “knowingly lied” to police about the juvenile being in the tent with him.

Police said Hobson is currently on the sex offender registry for statutory rape and is prohibited from being around minors.

He is charged with hiding a child runaway and is being held on a $10,000 bond. The teen has since been located.