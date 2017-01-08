2 killed, 1 injured in Rockwood accident

ROCKWOOD (WATE) – An accident claimed the lives of two people and injured one on Kingston Avenue in Rockwood, Friday.

The Rockwood Police Department says the accident involved one vehicle with four occupants inside. The fourth person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time the names of those involved are not being released.

Rockwood police said in a facebook that emergency personnel tried to save everyone.

“First responders, police,fire, and rescue squad, worked feverishly to assist those injured and the victims until it was determined that nothing else could be done. Naming those emergency personnel is fruitless as all worked hard and were touched by this event. I am sure the families of all involved would appreciate your prayers through their time of loss and prayers for the recovery of those surviving,” it said.