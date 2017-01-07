Vols fall on road to hot-shooting Gators 83-70

By Published:
tennesseelogo

Knoxville (WATE) – After heading into halftime with a 33-32 lead, the Tennessee Volunteers (8-7, 1-2 SEC) couldn’t keep pace on the road with 24th ranked Florida (12-3, 3-0 SEC) after the break, dropping their second straight SEC game Saturday 83-70.

The Vols turned it over 19 times, shooting themselves in the foot repeatedly as Florida buried 66% of their shots in the second half.

“You lose by, really a ten point game, and there was an eight turnover discrepancy. That’s the difference in the game. Regardless of how you break it down, that’s a big part of it,” Vols coach Rick Barnes said.

Admiral Schoefield, suspended earlier this season, continued his resurgence, posting his first career double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds on a season high 21 minutes.

Jordan Bowden scored 15 for the Vols, including 3-5 from beyond the arc.

No other Tennessee players finished in double-figures.

The Vols tied the game at 56 with 9 minutes to go, before Florida pulled away, shooting a perfect 7-7 from three after the break en route to 51 second half points.

KeVaughn Allen led all scorers with 23.

Tennessee returns home Wednesday night as they try to even their league record at 2-2 when they host South Carolina (12-3, 2-0 SEC).

