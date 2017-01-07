Visitors rush to downtown Gatlinburg, despite snow

GATLINBURG (WATE) – While many chose to stay home bundled up, some headed out to downtown Gatlinburg to see what the snow had covered.

“It’s very cold, it’s very deep,” said Kinsley Morrow, 9, of South Carolina.

She and her family are visiting East Tennessee for the next few days, early Saturday morning they rushed out for breakfast to see the big flakes falling.

While the streets were slushy, Morrow and her younger brother had ideas of how to spend time in Gatlinburg, “Doing snow angels. In South Carolina we haven’t had enough snow.”

Bundled up, it proved to be a more challenging morning for the Serrano family visiting from Gainesville, Georgia.

“We literally had to slide down the hill. we’re all the way on a cliff, we basically had to sleigh to the car and ride the rest of the way down. we don’t know how we’re going to get back up, we might have to get a hotel room,” said Brittany Serrano.

It was exciting for the family because it was also their first brush with winter.

“In Gainesville we might get an inch of snow, and we can’t go to school. but out here it’s crazy, people are moving. My feet are like, frozen. I didn’t prepare at all,” said Serrano.

While many people tucked in and out of shops along downtown Gatlinburg’s strip, it was the beauty of the mountain tops that really stood out.

“This really looks like something out of a magazine, a Hallmark card, this is beautiful,” added Breona Trent.