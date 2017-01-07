US seeks death penalty in airport shooting

Associated Press Published:
This booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire Friday killing several people and wounding others at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health issues. They tell The Associated Press and other news outlets that some of the problems followed his time serving a military tour in Iraq, and that he was being treated at his current home in Alaska. (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The Iraq war veteran accused of killing five travelers and wounding six others at a busy international airport in Florida has been charged and could face the death penalty if convicted.

A federal complaint says 26-year-old Esteban Santiago told investigators that he planned the attack, buying a one-way ticket to the Fort Lauderdale airport. Authorities don’t know why he chose his target and have not ruled out terrorism.

Santiago was charged with an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death – which carries a maximum punishment of execution – and weapons charges.

Authorities say they’ve interviewed roughly 175 people, including a lengthy interrogation with the cooperative suspect, a former National Guard soldier from Alaska. Flights have resumed at the Fort Lauderdale airport, though the terminal where the shooting happened remains closed.

Santiago spoke to investigators for several hours after he opened fire with a Walther 9mm semi-automatic handgun that he appears to have legally checked on a flight from Alaska. The complaint says he had two magazines with him and emptied both of them, firing about 15 rounds, before he was arrested.

Santiago is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.

