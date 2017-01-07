Snow means day of fun for Blount County kids

MARYVILLE (WATE)–Saturday’s snow was perfect for sledding. Children and adults alike headed to foothills mall in Blount County for a fun snow day.

“It’s really fun, especially when you like flip over or something,” said eleven-year-old Alexis Mcaslister.

The hill behind the mall is popular spot bringing dozens of people.

“We just brought our daughter over here to sled by the mall,” said Eddie Lail. “It’s one of the best hills in the area we can get too.”

Sledding wasn’t the only snow day activity. Children were making snow angels and snowballs.

Kids were bundled up in there snow gear but that didn’t keep them being cold.

Alexis said she is looking forward to getting warm and cozy when she gets home.

“I’m probably going to sit on the couch and drink hot chocolate.”