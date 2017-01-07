Homeowner displaced after North Knoxville fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Corbitt Drive in North Knoxville early Saturday morning.

The homeowner made the call around 1 a.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found flames shooting from the attic of the home.

Crews believe the blaze could have been sparked by an electrical panel. Power had to be disconnected from the home because of the damage.

No one was hurt in the incident, and the homeowner says they will be staying with friends and family until their home can be repaired.

