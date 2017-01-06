Winter weather can lead to more potholes

Related Coverage How to avoid killing your car on a pothole

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many drivers may see an increase in potholes on East Tennessee roadways. The driving hazard can be caused by winter conditions.

Potholes are formed by water intrusion in the cracks of asphalt, according to AAA. As a result, the material underneath the road softens, causing weak spots to collapse under the weight of traffic.

Knox County’s Highway and Bridge Division is responsible for taking care of nearly 2000 miles of paved roads and 134 bridges. Researchers are continually finding ways to reduce potholes on roadways, including improving cold-patch asphalt.

Drivers can report potholes in Knoxville by calling 3-1-4 or 865-215-4311. East Tennesseans can also call TDOT at 865-594-2408. Callers should provide an address, mile marker or cross street.

Sometimes potholes may come back after being prepared. TDOT says materials used to fix potholes by not stick well if weather conditions change. Many times a “cold mix” is used with hot asphalt is not available in the winter. Crews try to repair and repave roads to provide a long-term fix.

According to AAA, U.S. drivers spend $3 billion each year to repair vehicles damaged by potholes. There are things you should remember when you have to drive over a pothole.

Do not brake or speed up.

Slow down before hitting one and release the brakes.

Have inflated tires to prevent damage

Have working headlights in order to see potholes

Get your car’s suspension and steering checked

Have properly working shocks and struts