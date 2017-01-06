Titans defense finishes 2nd against the run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When it comes to the Titans defense, people only seem to want to talk about two areas: sacks and their cornerbacks, and that’s understandable.

The Titans had 40 sacks this season and got after quarterbacks. Brian Orakpo had 11 sacks and Derrick Morgan had nine to form one of the better tandems in the league.

The corners? Well, that’s another story, and obviously everyone is pointing to the draft for Jon Robinson to find one, if not two new starters.

The Titans’ run defense wasn’t just good though, it was OUTSTANDING.

The Titans finished the season the second ranked rush defense in the league, giving up only 88.3 yards per game.

Linebacker Brian Orakpo was pleased with that stat saying, “That’s a very good number, so teams have figured they can’t run against us, so obviously they went in the air.”

Teams did go to the air. They attacked Perrish Cox, then Valentino Blake and rookie LeShaun Sims.

It didn’t take a genius to see it each week and without naming names Orakpo saw it too.

“So, we just have to continue to build off that and get better in the passing areas. We’re gonna be an all around great defense, because we’re already a good defense but we still need some things to be that great defense.”

The Titans front seven is very strong. It only needs depth and youth.

We always think of Dick Lebeau’s defenses for getting after QB’s. It’s time to acknowledge the fact that he and his Titans’ defense are more than that.