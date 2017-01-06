Things to do in East Tennessee: January 6-8

Related Coverage Tennessee Theatre starts the New Year with exciting events

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Winter weather is coming to East Tennessee this weekend. However, if you have the courage to venture out of your house, there are plenty of things to do.

Friday

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Winter Fundraiser

The event will be at Open Chord/All Things Music from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be music from Jocelyn and Chris Arndt, Dee Dee Brogan and the School of Rock of Knoxville. Tickets are $10 and include two complimentary drinks.

Alive After Five

The Knoxville Museum of Art will be hosting a night of music with Evelyn Jack and the Keith Brown Band. There will be food from Rocky’s Jamaica Sunrise. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for members or students and free for people 17-years-old or younger. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Disney’s “Frozen” Sing-along

Families can enjoy sing-along screenings at the Tennessee Theatre at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets are $10.

“Oz with the Orchestra”

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be presenting music from “The Wizard of Oz.” The show will be at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum at 8 p.m.

Sunday

Flannery O’Connor: Uncommon Grace screening

The Knox County Public Library is joining Pellissippi State Community College for its “Finding Flannery: The Life and Work of Flannery O’ Connor” series. The series will feature discussions and more about the the southern author. Book lovers can attend the screening at 2 p.m. at the Lawson McGhee Library’s meeting room. There will be a discussion with the documentary’s filmmakers.

Knoxville Pink Bride Wedding Show

The wedding show will be at the Knoxville Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be wedding professionals showcasing their services, food, drinks, giveaways, fashion shows and more. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.

“Victoria” Show Screening

East Tennessee PBS will be showing a special screening of the new TV show. Audiences can watch the first hour of the show. The event is free, but guests are asked to register online. There will be refreshments at 2 p.m. and the screening starts at 3 p.m.