The Standard apartments in Knoxville finally approved for occupancy

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Construction crews work on the Standard on September 30, 2016
Construction crews work on the Standard on September 30, 2016

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – All eight floors of The Standard apartment building on the University of Tennessee campus are open for residents after the property received a final Certificate of Occupancy.

The first seven floors were previously approved for residents. The housing development on 17th Street has had numerous delays and complaints from students expecting to move in, but were told they couldn’t.

Students waited months to move in and when some finally did in November, they found scuffed walls, unfinished balconies and sloppy tile work. The student housing was supposed to be ready for move-in by August.

Previous story: UT students move in to The Standard at Knoxville, say apartments are substandard

