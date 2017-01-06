Predators rout Lightning 6-1

TAMPA, Fla. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators are loving life on the road after routing the Lightning 6-1 in Tampa, Florida,Thursday night.

It’s the the Predators’ fourth straight road win that has seen them outscore opponents 17-3 in that stretch.

Nashville scored first in the first period when Ryan Johansen fed a backdoor pass to Mike Fisher on the power play for Fisher’s 11th goal of the season and a 1-0 Nashville lead.

In the second period, red hot Filip Forsberg stayed hot with his ninth goal of the season and his sixth in eight games to make it 2-0.

Tampa pulled within a goal, but that’s when Colton Sissons took over for the Predators. Fisher fed him for his first goal to make it a 3-1 lead in the second. Ryan Ellis added another goal to make it 4-1 Nashville in the second.

In the third period, the Lightning pulled their goalie with over six minutes left in the game, and it was not long before Sissons found the back of the empty net for his second goal of the night.

With three minutes remaining, Sissons buried an easy rebound for the first hat trick of his career and the Preds’ sixth goal of the evening.

Pekka Rinne was brilliant in goal for Nashville, stopping 27 of 28 shots.

Nashville will visit the Florida Panthers Friday night.