‘Out-of-towners’ enjoy Gatlinburg snow

GATLINBURG (WATE) – With many families on winter break, the Smokies were packed with visitors Friday.

For those who aren’t used to winter weather in Tennessee, the snow certainly a welcome surprise. The Perira family traveled to Sevier County from South Florida for their annual winter vacation.

“Usually we come here every year, every Christmas,” said Benny Perira. “This Christmas we had the fire and everyone was concerned about that, but then we waited and everything came back to normal, so we said let’s go check out the snow and the mountains.”

Highway 441 leading to Newfound Gap and to North Carolina was closed, but at the Sugarland Visitor’s Center, it was all fun for Giuliano Famiano, who made her first snow angel ever. The Famiano family is also from South Florida.

“I’ve been up here a few times. Never in the winter before,” said Giuliano Famiano’s mother. “It’s beautiful.

Erica Arias and her mother are from Miami. The cold temperatures and snow were a warm welcome from where they live.

“It’s just amazing. It’s a blessing from God that a lot of people, you know, maybe when you go to Miami, but once you have the beach so much you want to see the four season and this was a special one,” said Erica Arias, a Miami Florida resident

Despite today’s inclement weather, crews were busy clearing debris from the November 28 firestorm that swept through Gatlinburg. For visitors seeing the destruction was sad.

PHOTOS: Crews work in the snow to clean up after Gatlinburg fire

“It’s pretty devastating,” said Robert Summer, a tourist from Fort Wayne, Indiana. “It would have been scary if you were here I imagine.”

While Friday’s weather was is inconvenient for some East Tennessee residents, it was exactly what many people hope for when they visit the Smokies.