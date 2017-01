MADISONVILLE (WATE) – A Monroe County man was arrested at a traffic stop after investigators found drugs.

Gary Holder was arrested Thursday after Monroe County narcotics agents found one pound of methamphetamine. Investigators soon discovered that more pounds of methamphetamine have traveled to the area through mail.

Holder faces charges for drug possession for resale. More arrests are pending.

For the latest news, weather and video, download the WATE 6 On Your Side app.