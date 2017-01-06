Man accused of killing parents being extradited to Knox County

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The man arrested for killing and dismembering his parents at their West Knox County home over Thanksgiving weekend is being extradited from Baton Rouge on Friday.

Joel Michael Guy Jr., 28, had an extradition hearing Friday attended by Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives. He was then sent on his way back to Knox County.

He is charged with first degree murder for killing Joel Michael Guy Sr., 61, and Lisa Guy, 55, at their Goldenview Lane home sometime between Friday, November 25, and Saturday, November 26. Both had numerous stab wounds and and had been dismembered. The remains were found in multiple parts of the house and some parts had been dissolved in an acid-based solution.

Guy is charged with two counts of first degree murder and will be held in the Knox County Detention Facility on a combined $2 million bond.