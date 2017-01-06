Knoxville residents stock up on supplies ahead of snow

Related Coverage Tennessee, Kentucky road information

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – When snow is in the forecast, people want to stock up before conditions get bad. As people are stocking up on the basics, like milk and bread, they also grab other important items they need for having fun in the snow and for keeping the family safe.

Several stores across Knoxville have already seen an increase in customers coming in and winter items leaving the shelves. Managers say it’s because if you wait until the last minute, it might not be there.

Items like ice melt, rock salt, shovels, sleds, pipe insulation, faucet covers, deicer and more are starting to make their way to the front of snow as the snow makes its way to East Tennessee.

“Of course with the weather forecast, we knew to definitely have everything up and on the floor and ready to go for our customers,” said Elizabeth Cox, Mayo Garden Centers owner. “I mean they watch the weather and they know that, oh gosh, it’s time to do this.”

Elder’s Ace Hardware determines how they stock up on winter items based on the previous year then bring it to the front after the holidays.

“Like two years ago when we really had a lot of below zero, we beef up our salt, ice melt and make sure we just have plenty of stock,” said Carey Bedard with Elder’s Ace Hardware.

“We know that the beginning of January is usually when we first start getting snow,” said Cox. “It’s like a free holiday, you know. Everybody’s excited about the snow. Ee don’t get enough of it here in East Tennessee to where everybody’s unhappy about it.”

Nick Peterson is excited about the snow, buying a second round of sleds for his three kids this winter.

“We got some snow! We’re gonna have some fun this weekend!” he said.

“If it comes I’m ready, if it doesn’t I’ve got a lot to eat and I’ll be warm,” said Sabra Tatum. “I just think people need to keep aware of what the weather is doing because here in Knoxville it changes so radically.”

Everyone WATE 6 On Your Side spoke with is in the mindset of getting prepared to stay safe so they can enjoy what does accumulate.