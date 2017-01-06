How does a snowflake form?

matt-hinkin-2015 By Published:
(Report It Photo)
(Report It Photo)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – With snow falling across East Tennessee, you may wonder how a snowflake forms.

A snowflake begins to form when an extremely cold water droplet freezes onto a pollen or dust particle in the sky. This creates an ice crystal. As the ice crystal falls to the ground, water vapor freezes onto the primary crystal, building new crystals – the six arms of the snowflake.

Ultimately, it is the temperature at which a crystal forms, and to a lesser extent the humidity of the air, that determines the basic shape of the ice crystal. Thus, we see long needle-like crystals at 23 degrees F and very flat plate-like crystals at 5 degrees F.

No two snowflakes exactly alike because individual snowflakes all follow slightly different paths from the sky to the ground, and thus encounter slightly different atmospheric conditions along the way. Therefore, they all tend to look unique, resembling everything from prisms and needles to the familiar lacy pattern.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s