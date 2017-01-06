How does a snowflake form?

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – With snow falling across East Tennessee, you may wonder how a snowflake forms.

A snowflake begins to form when an extremely cold water droplet freezes onto a pollen or dust particle in the sky. This creates an ice crystal. As the ice crystal falls to the ground, water vapor freezes onto the primary crystal, building new crystals – the six arms of the snowflake.

Ultimately, it is the temperature at which a crystal forms, and to a lesser extent the humidity of the air, that determines the basic shape of the ice crystal. Thus, we see long needle-like crystals at 23 degrees F and very flat plate-like crystals at 5 degrees F.

No two snowflakes exactly alike because individual snowflakes all follow slightly different paths from the sky to the ground, and thus encounter slightly different atmospheric conditions along the way. Therefore, they all tend to look unique, resembling everything from prisms and needles to the familiar lacy pattern.