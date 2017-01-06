Chinese-born man pleads guilty to recruiting TVA employees, others, to develop nuclear material in China

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man originally from China but is now a naturalized U.S. citizen pleaded guilty in federal court to violating the Atomic Energy Act by conspiring to unlawfully help develop nuclear material outside the U.S. without authorization by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Szuhsiung Ho, also known as Allen Ho, 66, was indicted in April 2016. At that time, he was a nuclear engineer employed by the China General Nuclear Power Company, the largest nuclear power company in China, and owned Energy Technology International.

Documents in the case say from 1997 through April 2016, Ho conspired with others to develop or produce special nuclear material in China without authorization from the U.S. Secretary of Energy. Under the direction of CGNPC, he also identified, recruited and executed contracts with U.S. based experts from the civil nuclear industry. He also facilitated their travel to China and payments.

One such person was Ching Ning Guey, who pleaded guilty last year. From 2010-2014, Guey worked as a senor manager for Tennessee Valley Authority’s Probabilistic Risk Assessment for Browns Ferry, Sequoyah and Watts Bar nuclear power plants.

According to the plea agreement, Guey was paid to travel to China from in 2013 and exchange information. The information was related to the development and use of technology associated with light and heavy water reactors.

Ho’s sentencing has been set for May 17 in U.S. District Court in Knoxville. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.