Bullet flies though apartment, narrowly missing MTSU student

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – You’ve heard the warning from police time after time: Don’t fire guns to ring in the New Year.

A Middle Tennessee State University student is thankful to be alive after a bullet pierced the wall of his apartment on New Year’s Eve seconds after he sat down on his bed.

It happened just before Midnight on New Year’s Eve. Thomas Calloway, 23, was stacking his many shoe boxes on the wall in his bedroom at the Vie Apartments when all of a sudden something flew pass this head. He talked with WKRN by phone.

“I kind of turned my head like, ‘What was that?’ It was a bullet hole right there on my wall. It had come through the wall and hit the top of the ceiling next to the fan.”

Calloway continued, “It wasn’t even three seconds as I was going down the wall; it just came across my head. It was just a real, real, a real situation that could have turned into a nightmare.”

Calloway feels a higher presence was looking out for him.

He said both his grandmothers, who are dead, were very spiritual, and he feels they were his angels.

“I felt a stronger presence pulling me down, like gravitating me down toward my bed,” Calloway explained. “I felt like they were in the room with me that night, watching over me.”

The MTSU senior sports medicine major is just thankful he’s still alive, but he has a warning of his own for people firing guns randomly.

“What goes up must come down. Shooting up in the air even as a joke, you never know it might kill somebody, it might hit somebody and paralyze them for the rest of their life.”

According to an incident report, there were already two Murfreesboro police officers in the complex as those shots were fired. They saw a group of guys who took off running, but the officers weren’t able to catch up with them.

Calloway now plans to take this brush with death and share his story with others.

“I will definitely reach out to young people who need guidance,” Calloway said.

If the suspects are caught, they will be charged with reckless endangerment.