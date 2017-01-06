1 sent to hospital after shooting in Knoxville neighborhood

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Northwest Knoxville.
The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. on Capri Drive near McClain Drive. A victim was taken to the emergency room. No suspect is in custody.
WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene working to get more details. Refresh this page for updates. Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for the latest breaking news, weather, traffic and sports alerts sent to your mobile device.
PHOTOS: Capri Drive shooting
PHOTOS: Capri Drive shooting x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: Capri Drive shooting
-
PHOTOS: Remembering Channon Christian and Chris Newsom
-
GALLERY: 3 charged in connection with introduction of narcotics into a penal facility
-
PHOTOS: Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue shooting
-
PHOTOS: Josh Dobbs
-
PHOTOS: Aaron Cupp Funeral
-
December 2016
-
November 2016
-
October 2016
-
October 2016