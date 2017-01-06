1 sent to hospital after shooting in Knoxville neighborhood

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Northwest Knoxville.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. on Capri Drive near McClain Drive. A victim was taken to the emergency room. No suspect is in custody.

