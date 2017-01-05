Titans fire wide receiver coaches Bratkowski, Tucker

WKRN Published:
Tennessee Titans wide receivers coach Bob Bratkowski runs a drill during an NFL football practice Tuesday, June 14, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Titans wide receivers coach Bob Bratkowski runs a drill during an NFL football practice Tuesday, June 14, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The biggest turn around in Titans history was not enough to keep around wide receiver coach Bob Bratkowski and his assistant Jason Tucker.

Tennessee Titans assistant wide receivers coach Jason Tucker supervises a drill during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Titans assistant wide receivers coach Jason Tucker supervises a drill during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Both were let go by head coach Mike Mularkey Wednesday, just three days after the end of the season.

“I have a lot of respect for both Bob and Jason and I want to thank them for their work this year,” said Mularkey. “The search process begins now as we look for a coach to lead the wide receivers and add to our coaching group on offense.”

The season was a mixed bag for Titan receivers with Rishard Matthews turning in the best season of his career with 65 receptions for 945 yards and 9 TD’s and Kendall Wright turning in a career low with 29 receptions for 416 yards.

Bratkowski came to the Titans with 21 years of NFL experience, including 15 as an offensive coordinator.

Tucker just completed his second season with the Titans after six years in the Canadien Football League.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s