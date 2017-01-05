Southeast Kentucky sees first snowfall, East Tennessee prepares for wintry weather

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Parts of Southeast Kentucky saw their first snowfall of the season on Tuesday. Johnnie Nicholson shared video of snow falling with WATE 6 On Your Side.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports some light flurries scattered throughout East Tennessee. All routes have been brined and crews are on standby. No crashes or incidents have been reported.
The WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team says the mountains will have the most snow accumulation.
Thursday night
- Plateau: Snow Showers, one inch or less
- Valley: Flurries and light snow, trace to less than one inch
- Mountains: Less than one inch
Friday morning
- Plateau: Early flurries/snow then dry
- Valley: Snows showers at times
- Mountains: Snow likely
Friday evening
- Plateau: Limited snow showers
- Valley: Light snow showers but heavier in the East
- Mountains: Snow likely
Saturday morning
- Plateau: Little additional snow: (Trace to 1”)
- Valley: Trace to 3”
- Mountains: 4”+ snow –
***Underlined Saturday morning snow totals are 2 day event estimates.