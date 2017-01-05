Southeast Kentucky sees first snowfall, East Tennessee prepares for wintry weather

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Parts of Southeast Kentucky saw their first snowfall of the season on Tuesday. Johnnie Nicholson shared video of snow falling with WATE 6 On Your Side.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports some light flurries scattered throughout East Tennessee. All routes have been brined and crews are on standby. No crashes or incidents have been reported.

The WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team says the mountains will have the most snow accumulation.

Thursday night

Plateau: Snow Showers, one inch or less

Snow Showers, one inch or less Valley: Flurries and light snow, trace to less than one inch

Flurries and light snow, trace to less than one inch Mountains: Less than one inch

Friday morning

Plateau: Early flurries/snow then dry

Early flurries/snow then dry Valley: Snows showers at times

Snows showers at times Mountains: Snow likely

Friday evening

Plateau: Limited snow showers

Limited snow showers Valley: Light snow showers but heavier in the East

Light snow showers but heavier in the East Mountains: Snow likely

Saturday morning

Plateau: Little additional snow: ( Trace to 1”)

Little additional snow: ( Valley: Trace to 3”

Mountains: 4”+ snow –

***Underlined Saturday morning snow totals are 2 day event estimates.