Sevierville man hit, killed by teen driver

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – A Sevierville man was killed Tuesday night when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a teenager on the Parkway.

The Sevierville Police Department says Alex Woloch, 59, was hit by a vehicle near Walmart around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses said he was walking across the southbound lanes between the Walmart entrance and exit roads when he was hit by a 2000 GMC SUV driven by a 16-year-old.

As per standard procedure, the driver and the victim were given blood tests for drugs and alcohol, which all came back negative.

The investigation is ongoing. Charges have not been filed at this time.