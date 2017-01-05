Sevier County Corrections Officer, 2 others charged in drug smuggling investigation

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – A Sevier County Corrections Officer was booked into the jail after he was arrested and charged in connection to introducing narcotics into a penal facility.

Seiver County Sheriff Ron Seals said Thursday morning officers searched an item carried into the Sevier County Jail Annex by Joshua Davis, 24, and found narcotics. Davis was charged with introducing contraband into a penal facility, criminal conspiracy and possession of a schedule II narcotics for resale.

Billy R. McMahan, 37, was also charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility. He was an inmate who was incarcerated in the jail annex.

The inmate shared a residence with his mother Debra L. McMahan, 58, at 2022 Long Branch Road in Sevierville. Debra McMahan was arrested later Thursday morning at the home. She was charged with criminal conspiracy, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and sale and delivery of a schedule III narcotic in connection with the incident.

Davis was booked into the Sevier County Jail under a $30,000 bond and Debra McMahan was awaiting arraignment before a magistrate.

