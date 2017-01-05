Sevier County Corrections Officer, 2 others charged in drug smuggling investigation

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Joshua Davis, 24, (Sevier County Sheriff's office)
Joshua Davis, 24, (Sevier County Sheriff's office)

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – A Sevier County Corrections Officer was booked into the jail after he was arrested and charged in connection to introducing narcotics into a penal facility.

Seiver County Sheriff Ron Seals said Thursday morning officers searched an item carried into the Sevier County Jail Annex by Joshua Davis, 24, and found narcotics. Davis was charged with introducing contraband into a penal facility, criminal conspiracy and possession of a schedule II narcotics for resale.

Billy R. McMahan, 37, was also charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility. He was an inmate who was incarcerated in the jail annex.

The inmate shared a residence with his mother Debra L. McMahan, 58, at 2022 Long Branch Road in Sevierville. Debra McMahan was arrested later Thursday morning at the home. She was charged with criminal conspiracy, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and sale and delivery of a schedule III narcotic in connection with the incident.

Davis was booked into the Sevier County Jail under a $30,000 bond and Debra McMahan was awaiting arraignment before a magistrate.

GALLERY: 3 charged in connection with introduction of narcotics into a penal facility

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s