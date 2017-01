WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WATE) – Northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Whitley County, Kentucky are closed between miles 15 and 16 after a serious crash.

Sheriff Colan Harrell said the accident involves a truck and a car. The crash happened just after 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

There is a little snow on the road, which is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to Sheriff Harrell.

A detour is set up at exit 11. No other information is available at this time.